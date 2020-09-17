AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou Sells 5,602 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $96.79 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after acquiring an additional 185,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

