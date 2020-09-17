Americas Silver Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$4.10 to C$3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

TSE USA opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $478.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$5.12.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

