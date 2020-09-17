American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $35.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $849,778.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,517 shares of company stock worth $2,023,330 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 23.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

