American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 18,115 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

