Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a fifty-two week high of €162.60 ($191.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.87. The firm has a market cap of $651.86 million and a PE ratio of 30.68.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

