Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.11

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.11 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 75505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.13.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

