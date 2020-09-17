Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $3,236,100.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $3,236,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00.

Shares of AYX opened at $108.49 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 36.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.