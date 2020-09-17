ALLY Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $443.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALY is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALLY Token Trading

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

