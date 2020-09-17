AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Receives $29.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 463,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

