Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia Sells 6,119 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
