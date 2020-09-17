Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia Sells 6,119 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

