Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $26,330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 675,551 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,358,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.45. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Afya in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

