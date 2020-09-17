African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading 18.6% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 718,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 356,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

