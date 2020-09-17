AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

