Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.24. 1,100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,523,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

