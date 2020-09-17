Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 526,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $483,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $234,000.

ADVM opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

