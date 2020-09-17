Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $492.87.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $476.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.53. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

