Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,759.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,759 ($36.05) and last traded at GBX 2,709 ($35.40), with a volume of 631746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,707 ($35.37).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,592.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.15%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

