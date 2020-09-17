Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $85,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

