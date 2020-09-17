AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 7.8% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $23.88. 603,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 183,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77 and a beta of -0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

