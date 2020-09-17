Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

