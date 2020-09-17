Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Up 25.8% in August

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

