856,160 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 220,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,392,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 342,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

