55,897 Shares in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanmina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $99,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

