4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.50

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88), with a volume of 2614326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.75.

4d Pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

