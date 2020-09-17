3,158 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,336,000 after purchasing an additional 350,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $301.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

