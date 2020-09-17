2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in 2U were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

