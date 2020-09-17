13,988 Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $261,396.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,805.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,293,312 shares of company stock valued at $200,945,289. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,469.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

