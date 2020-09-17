$1.22 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.18. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

