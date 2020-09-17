$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMEH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $17.30 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

