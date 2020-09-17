$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 24.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.