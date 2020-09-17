-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

