Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 2,772 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $752.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 6.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

