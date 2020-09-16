Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.06

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.06 and last traded at $95.06, with a volume of 5107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.