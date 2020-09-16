Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) to Buy

SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SOCO International stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SOCO International has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

