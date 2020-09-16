Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. eGain reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,926. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock worth $601,435. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

