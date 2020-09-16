Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 2,100 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

YEXT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after buying an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after buying an additional 515,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.