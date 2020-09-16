Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 99,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $42,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $79,440.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $43,875.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $42,600.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $42,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $40,725.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 252.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair began coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

