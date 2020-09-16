XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

NYSE:XPO opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,237,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after buying an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

