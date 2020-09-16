Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Capitalization Tops $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00254352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00102057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.01500566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00196151 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

