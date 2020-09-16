Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Wins Finance to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of WINS stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Wins Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $76.64.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

