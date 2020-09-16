Wings (WINGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,794.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Wings has a market cap of $10.05 million and $74,794.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

