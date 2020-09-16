Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.15. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

