Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,868.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $144,730. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.