William Blair Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

BBCP stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $35,816. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

