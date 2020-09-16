Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Western Resources shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,220 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.