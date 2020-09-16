Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 645.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

