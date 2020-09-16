Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1,375.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,300.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,247.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,242.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,081.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AutoZone by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AutoZone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

