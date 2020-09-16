Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO opened at $512.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $540.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.75.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.