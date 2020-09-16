Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $120,203.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $120,203.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,727 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

