Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $2,241.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001726 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 214,807,197 coins and its circulating supply is 193,427,583 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.